* Dubai bank hires Citi, HSBC and NBAD for potential bond
* Bank plans investor meetings May 9-13
* Co has $450 mln loan maturing 2014
DUBAI, May 6 Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)
plans to tap international debt markets for its first
dollar-denominated bond, taking advantage of attractive pricing
on the back of returning investor confidence in the emirate.
Gulf Arab banks have stepped up bond sales this year,
tapping into substantial investor appetite for bonds issued by
regional financial institutions, with over $5 billion of
dollar-denominated bonds issued so far this year.
Total year-to-date issuance of dollar bonds in the Gulf is
nearly $12 billion.
CBD, rated A- by Fitch, has mandated Citigroup, HSBC
Holdings and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to
conduct investor meetings which begin on May 9, ahead of the
bond sale, it said in a statement on Monday.
A possible benchmark-sized bond may follow, subject to
market conditions. Benchmark-sized bond issues are typically at
least $500 million in size.
The programme will help the bank to capitalise on business
opportunities and will enable it to benefit from an improving
economic cycle in the UAE, Chief Executive Peter Baltussen said
in the statement.
CBD, 20 percent owned by Investment Corp of Dubai, has an
outstanding loan of $450 million due in August 2014, according
to Thomson Reuters data, but has so far not issued any public
debt denominated in U.S. dollars.
Banks in the region have been able to take advantage of low
borrowing costs to secure funding for regional expansion, as
well as bolster their capital ratios.
Last year, bond sales in the financial sector accounted for
44 percent of total bond issuance in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC).
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Editing by
Dinesh Nair and David Holmes)