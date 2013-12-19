UPDATE 1-China bank extend 1.02 trln yuan in new loans in March, less than expected
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
DUBAI Dec 19 Commercial Bank of Dubai said on Thursday it signed to obtain a $450 million, three-year loan which would be used for general business purposes.
The new loan has an interest rate of 1.25 percent above the London interbank offered rate (Libor), the filing to the Dubai bourse said.
It replaces a facility of the same amount which was raised in 2011 but was repaid in October this year.
Nine banks contributed to the facility, the statement added: Arab Banking Corp, Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.