DUBAI Dec 22 Commercial Bank International (CBI), the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, said on Tuesday it has issued $125 million worth of capital boosting perpetual bonds.

The lender said the bond which will boost its tier 1 ratio - regarded as one of the key indicators of a bank's health - has been privately placed, according to a statement to the bourse.

The transaction would be settled on Wednesday, it said.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, editing by Sami Aboudi)