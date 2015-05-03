DUBAI May 3 Demand for credit in the United
Arab Emirates remains healthy but growth in demand for loans is
moderating and credit standards for companies are tightening,
the UAE central bank said on Sunday in its first-quarter credit
sentiment survey.
"Such softening in the March quarter likely reflects
conditions reverting towards a more sustainable path following
the exceptionally strong conditions evident in early-to-mid
2014," the central bank said.
It said lower oil prices had only a minor impact on UAE
credit conditions, with most respondents to the survey reporting
no effect on demand for business loans or credit standards.
The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted
percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for
loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - dropped to 13.6
in the first quarter from 29.6 in the previous quarter.
Respondents' expectations for the second quarter also
moderated, with the net balance measure falling to 24.6 from
33.3. Respondents were most optimistic in Abu Dhabi and the
northern emirates, and least optimistic in Dubai, the central
bank said.
Demand growth slowed across all categories of business loan
except for Islamic products in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)