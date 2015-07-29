DUBAI, July 29 Growth in demand for business credit and personal loans in the United Arab Emirates slowed further in the second quarter of this year as the industry continued to adjust from unusually fast growth in mid-2014, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In its quarterly credit sentiment survey, the net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - dropped to 5.9 from 13.6 in the first quarter and 29.6 in the last quarter of 2014.

Respondents' expectations for the quarter ahead also moderated, with the net balance measure for expectations falling to 13.9 from 24.6 a quarter ago and 33.3 two quarters previously.

Demand growth held up in the market for small and medium-sized enterprises and for Islamic finance during the second quarter, while softening in all other categories, the central bank said.

"Recent results reflect a reversion of conditions towards a more moderate growth path over the medium term," it said.