DUBAI, July 29 Growth in demand for business
credit and personal loans in the United Arab Emirates slowed
further in the second quarter of this year as the industry
continued to adjust from unusually fast growth in mid-2014, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
In its quarterly credit sentiment survey, the net balance
measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of
respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus
those reporting a fall in demand - dropped to 5.9 from 13.6 in
the first quarter and 29.6 in the last quarter of 2014.
Respondents' expectations for the quarter ahead also
moderated, with the net balance measure for expectations falling
to 13.9 from 24.6 a quarter ago and 33.3 two quarters
previously.
Demand growth held up in the market for small and
medium-sized enterprises and for Islamic finance during the
second quarter, while softening in all other categories, the
central bank said.
"Recent results reflect a reversion of conditions towards a
more moderate growth path over the medium term," it said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)