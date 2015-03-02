ABU DHABI, March 2 The United Arab Emirates is
benefiting from the strong U.S. dollar, and the UAE dirham's peg
to the dollar has been very helpful to the economy, central bank
chief Mubarak al-Mansouri said on Monday.
"The strong dollar helps the UAE. We have benefited a lot
from the link to the dollar," Mansouri said at a business
conference.
He was speaking after a senior Qatari central bank official,
Director of Research and Monetary Policy Khalid Alkhater, said
last month that Gulf Arab economies should rethink their
monetary policies and the long-term sustainability of their
dollar pegs.
Mansouri made clear that the UAE's peg was here to stay.
Asked whether dollar strength might hurt the UAE's export
competitiveness because of the peg, he said: "We export to
neighbour countries whose currencies are linked to the dollar."
He also noted that most of the UAE's investments were
dollar-denominated.
On the plunge in oil prices, Mansouri said: "It will afffect
us but we have the financial capacity, SWFs (sovereign wealth
funds) and our banks are liquid, have high capita adequacy
ratios and are in a very good position today."
