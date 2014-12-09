ABU DHABI Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates will
keep its currency peg to the U.S. dollar, a senior central bank
official reiterated on Tuesday after an unusually large move by
the dirham in the forwards market.
Asked by Reuters whether the dollar's global strength was
putting any pressure on the peg, Saif al-Shamsi, assistant
governor for monetary policy and financial stability, said the
dirham had effectively been pegged since the 1980s.
"We have been maintaining this peg and this exchange rate
since 1980 until today, and in the future we will continue with
this." He cited a central bank statement at the end of last
month which reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to the peg.
Over the last two weeks the dirham, fixed at 3.6725
to $1, has edged down to its lowest level against the dollar in
over a year in the one-year forwards market, implying
marginal depreciation against the peg over the next year.
Local bankers believe some investors are reacting to the
plunge of global oil prices to five-year lows, as well as a
similar move in Saudi riyal forwards, which are often
used as a proxy for risk in the region.
However, they do not think the UAE or Saudi currency pegs
face any serious pressure or risk of coming under attack, since
the big Gulf economies have built up huge fiscal reserves which
they could use to keep spending high for years, even if oil
stays near $70 a barrel.
Citing a forecast by the International Monetary Fund, Shamsi
said on Tuesday that he expected the UAE's gross domestic
product to grow 4.25 percent in 2014, with the non-oil sector
expanding 5.5 percent in both 2014 and 2015.
"The UAE economy is diversified - more than 60 percent is
non-oil," he said.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)