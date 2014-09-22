DUBAI, Sept 22 The United Arab Emirates' president appointed Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri as the new central bank governor for a four-year term, the WAM state news agency said on Monday, citing a presidential decree.

Mansouri, the chief executive of Emirates Investment Authority, a federal investment fund, replaces Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, who has been at the helm of the institution since 1991.

The UAE's monetary policy is closely linked to that of the U.S. Federal Reserve due to a long-standing dirham currency peg to the dollar. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by William Maclean)