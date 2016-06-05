ABU DHABI, June 5 The governor of the United Arab Emirates central bank said on Sunday that he doesn't believe there is any pressure on the Gulf Arab state's currency and that any volatility seen in the forwards market has been limited.

Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri also said that the UAE would continue with the dirham's current peg to the U.S. dollar -- currently 3.6725 dirhams to 1 dollar.

The outlook for the country's banking sector was improving after a difficult start to 2016, aided by an improvement in oil prices which hit the $50 per barrel level for the first time in 2016 on May 26.

