Position: Central bank governor
Incumbent: Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri
Term: Appointed to a four-year term in September 2014
Key Facts:
Mansouri, like his predecessor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi, started
his career in Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority, where he worked in the equities department
in 1991-2000.
Now in his mid-40s, he also served as director-general of the
Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions & Benefits Fund, which looks after
pensions for UAE citizens, after it was established in 2000.
Before his appointment to the central bank, Mansouri was chief
executive of Emirates Investment Authority, a federal investment
fund with an estimated $15 billion worth of assets; he took that
post in May 2008.
He also sits on the board of the UAE's stock market regulator,
the Securities and Commodities Authority, as well as
telecommunications operator Etisalat, the Abu Dhabi
Securities Exchange and some other Abu Dhabi entities. Mansouri
previously served on the central bank's board.
He has a degree in finance from the U.S. University of West
Florida.
The UAE central bank has a dual leadership structure. The
central bank chairman, who heads board meetings and has the
final say on policy decisions, is involved in strategic
decision-making, while the governor steers the bank's day-to-day
operations and represents it at high-level international events.
Monetary policy in the UAE has little room to diverge from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy as the oil exporter keeps its
dirham currency pegged to the dollar.
