* New rules aim to reduce banks' debt concentration risk
* But hasty implementation could hurt them
* Lenders press for extension of Sept. 30 deadline
* But central bank has remained silent
* Meeting today may be key
By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Sept 25 Commercial bank
executives in the United Arab Emirates will meet central bank
officials later on Tuesday to discuss a deadline for obeying new
limits on lending to state-linked firms, with the lenders
desperate for information after weeks of silence from the
regulator.
With under a week until the curbs are due to take effect,
banks in the UAE are in the dark over whether the rules will be
enforced or if their pleas for more time have been heard.
"Bank chiefs will meet the central bank today and there will
be lots of ranting and raving about this Sept. 30 deadline,"
said a senior commercial banker who is aware of the meeting,
declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The rules, announced in an early April circular to
commercial banks, are apparently designed to prevent any future
repeat of Dubai's corporate debt crisis, which erupted in 2009
as the real estate market crashed; the crisis was worsened by
local banks' excessive exposure to state firms.
But the rules have proved controversial, given the short
time frame to comply with the directive and the fact that some
of the UAE's largest banks were over the new exposure limit.
This led to demands for more time to comply.
However, banks have largely been working in an information
vacuum over the last few months. The central bank has not
communicated on the subject in recent weeks, bankers say, and
according to two industry sources, it cancelled a routine
meeting between its officials and treasury heads of commercial
banks on Sept. 23 without citing a reason. Bankers had hoped for
answers at the meeting.
Since the crisis, UAE authorities have been praised by the
International Monetary Fund and others for stabilising and
reforming the banking system. The central bank is introducing
new liquidity requirements to prepare banks for the phase-in of
Basel III global banking standards in the next few years, and it
aims to modernise the money market by creating a discount window
from which banks could borrow.
Nevertheless, the confusion over the new exposure limits
illustrates risks related to policy and regulation in the UAE's
banking market.
"We have raised some major issues on the substance of the
circular and still await the central bank's response," National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, the UAE's largest lender by market
capitalisation, said in a statement.
The bank added that while it agreed with the principle of
the circular and its conversations with the central bank had
been "constructive and positive", it had requested an extension
"to give time for detailed and technical discussions to take
place."
Despite repeated attempts to contact central bank officials
and spokesmen via telephone and email, none responded to
requests for comment.
With the exact reasons for the central bank's silence a
mystery, some bankers have speculated that the possibility of
changes to key personnel may be responsible.
The four-year terms of central bank Chairman Khalil Foulathi
and Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi both expired in July and
there has been no word on whether they will continue in their
jobs or will be replaced, banking industry sources said. The
usually forthcoming Suweidi declined to speak to reporters at a
capital markets conference in Qatar last week.
EXTENSIONS
Under the circular, any bank's lending to the governments of
the seven-member UAE federation and their quasi-sovereign
entities will be capped at 100 percent of its capital base; its
lending to a single borrower will be limited to 25 percent of
capital. There is no limit at present.
But some of the largest commercial banks in the UAE, which
funded the country's boom in the 2000s and then supported
state-linked entities during subsequent debt restructurings,
were well beyond the limits set by the central bank.
According to an April 9 research note by Deutsche Bank,
Emirates NBD and NBAD were at 192 and 199 percent of
capital respectively. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank,
another state-owned lender, stood at 108 percent.
Offloading loans to get under the bar by the deadline
appears both impractical and uneconomic for such banks because
of the sheer amount of assets.
NBAD would have had to offload 26.5 billion dirhams ($7.2
billion), equivalent to 16 percent of its loan book, to comply
with the new rules, according to a May 23 Arqaam Capital report.
Arqaam calculated that even if ENBD, Dubai's largest bank,
sold 14 billion dirhams of exposure, or 7 percent of its loan
book, that would damage income without creating any substantial
benefit as around 40 percent of the bank's book consisted of
sovereign and government-related entities' debt.
Many in the industry therefore believe that extensions for
at least some banks will have to be considered ahead of the
Sept. 30 deadline.
According to industry sources, the Emirates Banks
Association, a trade body chaired by Mashreq CEO Abdul
Aziz al-Ghurair, has been lobbying the central bank actively for
a six-month extension for all lenders in the country.
Calls to Ghurair, who is also head of the authority which
oversees Dubai's financial free zone, went unanswered.
Foulathi was quoted by the Al Khaleej newspaper as saying in
May that the central bank was willing to cooperate with heavily
exposed banks and extend the deadline on a case-by-case basis.
DILEMMA
However, the central bank appears to face a dilemma. If it
moves rapidly to enforce the new rules, it could cost commercial
banks money and even end up pushing them into more risky
lending. But it is keen for banks to diversify their lending,
both to limit the concentration of risk and to boost loans to
the private sector, which the government wants to develop.
ENBD has suffered four successive falls in quarterly profit
because of provisioning against government-related entities'
debt.
So the central bank may be stuck between trying to improve
the overall banking environment for the long term and
accommodating banks' short-term needs.
"The central bank seems to be in a Catch-22 situation," said
an Abu Dhabi-based banker. "It creates regulations but is not
sure whether to enforce it or not."
(Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)