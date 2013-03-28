(Corrects in para 2 the ratio for foreigners' first-time
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 28 The United Arab Emirates
central bank has agreed, in principle, to soften plans to
introduce limits on mortgage lending for residential properties
following a plea by commercial banks, central bank and banking
sources said on Thursday.
After a meeting with bank executives on Wednesday, the
central bank agreed in principle to banks' demands that caps on
mortgages should be set at 75 percent of the value of a property
for foreigners who are first-time buyers and 80 percent for
local citizens, the sources said.
Ratios for subsequent homes would be 60 percent for
expatriates and 65 percent for UAE nationals.
The central bank in December had announced plans to limit
mortgages to 50 percent for first-time foreign buyers and 70
percent for locals, while levels for subsequent homes would be
set at 40 percent and 60 percent.
The measure aimed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 real
estate crash, which saw prices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi slump
around 50 percent from their peak. Banks in the UAE have been
able to lend 100 percent of a property's value to home buyers.
The central bank backtracked on its plan in January
following a howl of protests from local banks and agreed that
new rules would only be introduced after consultations with
lenders.
"A preliminary approval has been given on the loan-to-value
(LTV) proposals made by the Emirates Banks Association on behalf
of banks," a central bank source said. The EBA is an industry
body, which was recently renamed the UAE Banks Federation.
"But it has to be approved by the central bank's board of
directors," he added, asking not to be named as final approval
is pending.
Commercial banks were awaiting further instructions from the
central bank over how to proceed, an Abu Dhabi-based banker
said, also confirming the meeting and its results.
Central bank spokesmen declined to comment on the subject.
Foreigners account for about 80 percent of the UAE's
population of roughly 8 million and are major buyers of real
estate in designated areas where they are permitted to own
property.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Susan Fenton)