* UAE clearing centre would follow one in Qatar
* Could boost trade, investment between Gulf and China
* Use of yuan in bilateral trade already rising
* ICBC says low oil prices create opportunity to expand
business
* Clearing centre could facilitate panda bond issues from
Gulf
By Nawied Jabarkhyl and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Aug 10 China's central bank is expected
to pick a Chinese lender to clear yuan transactions in the
United Arab Emirates by the end of the year, which would
strengthen the growing economic ties between China and the
Middle East, a Chinese banking executive said.
Qatar opened the region's first yuan clearing centre in
April last year, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) becoming the clearing bank.
A clearing centre can handle all parts of a currency
transaction from when a commitment is made until it is settled,
reducing costs and time taken for trading.
A clearing bank in the UAE could have a big impact on trade
and investment in the Gulf because Dubai acts as the region's
top business centre, handling flows of money and goods to
countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and beyond.
"In this region everyone thinks of Dubai as the hub for the
whole of the Middle East," Fang Min, senior executive officer of
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), said in an
interview.
"From an economic and financial centre point of view, Dubai
is the most appropriate (place) to set up an offshore renminbi
market."
Fang said one of the big four Chinese banks - ABC, ICBC,
Bank of China and China Construction Bank
- would become the UAE's yuan clearing bank. He did
not elaborate.
Partly because of the UAE's role as a trans-shipment point
for goods to the rest of the Gulf, trade between China and the
UAE was estimated at $60 billion last year, up from $47.6
billion in 2014, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
figures show.
SWIFT
The UAE is already the most active country in the Middle
East in using yuan for direct payments to China and Hong Kong.
In 2015, the currency was used for 74 percent of payments by
value from the UAE to China and Hong Kong on the SWIFT
international transactions network.
Overall, the U.S. dollar is still used for most trade
between the Gulf and China, and China's payments for its oil
imports from the region are believed to be denominated in
dollars, the main currency used in global oil trade.
Nevertheless, Fang said he expected the UAE's ratio for
SWIFT direct payments in yuan to rise to 80 or 85 percent by
2020.
The UAE centre "will provide local Chinese companies, as
well as UAE companies and companies from other regions, with
renminbi liquidity for trade settlement, investment."
Qatar has become ICBC's third-largest overseas clearing
centre globally behind Singapore and Luxembourg, handling 350
billion yuan ($52.6 billion) in transactions since it launched,
said Zhou Xiaodong, general manager of ICBC's Dubai branch.
Last December, China said the UAE would be included in its
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme with a
50 billion yuan quota, allowing UAE-based institutions to
channel offshore yuan holdings into Chinese securities. The UAE
clearing centre could make it easier for UAE investors to do
this.
Low oil prices are hurting GCC governments and companies.
But Zhou said far from deterring Chinese banks, this gave them a
chance to expand in the region.
"We are facing an asset shortage domestically, so there's an
opportunity to develop the international business for all of
ICBC's clients."
In May, ICBC participated in a $10 billion international
loan for the Saudi Arabian government, which is looking abroad
to help finance a huge budget deficit caused by cheap oil. Zhou
said ICBC aimed to be involved in an upcoming international bond
issue by Riyadh and its future issues.
In the longer term, the UAE clearing centre could encourage
GCC issuers to tap funding in China through panda bonds,
yuan-denominated debt sold by foreigners into Chinese markets.
The DIFC-based operations of China's big four banks have
doubled their combined assets to $21.5 billion in the last 18
months, accounting for 26 percent of all assets at the DIFC,
data it released in February showed.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Hugh Lawson)