UPDATE 4-G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
ABU DHABI Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded the final 4 percent interest in its onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co in exchange for a sign-up bonus of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
The agreement has a term of 40 years and is backdated to the start of 2015. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 27 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.