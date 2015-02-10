ABU DHABI Feb 10 Human Rights Watch on Tuesday
accused an Abu Dhabi company building local branches of the
Louvre and Guggenheim museums of mistreating its migrant
workers, despite some improvements five years after the group
first raised concerns.
The state-owned company denied all the allegations.
The New York-based rights watchdog said the Tourism
Development and Investment Company (TDIC) confiscated workers'
passports, withheld wages and benefits, provided poor housing
and did nothing to reimburse employees who had been charged a
fee in their home countries to secure the work, and that little
progress had been made in these fields since its work began.
In the most serious allegation, HRW said hundreds of workers
were deported for going on strike.
"TDIC rejects the report's unfounded conclusions, which are
outdated and based on unknown methodologies, even as TDIC has
been transparent in its efforts," the company said in a
statement.
It said it had endeavoured to comply with UAE labour law at
its building sites on Saadiyat Island which also includes a
local branch of New York University.
Sarah Leah Whitson of HRW conceded there had been some
improvements for workers, who mostly come from India, Pakistan,
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, but abuses were still
happening, including a ban on protesting.
"NYU, the Louvre and the Guggenheim need to make clear that
new laws and codes of conduct are only as good as their
enforcement," she said.
