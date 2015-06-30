DUBAI, June 30 A man in the United Arab Emirates
was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday for Twitter posts
allegedly insulting the Gulf country's Supreme Court, a local
newspaper reported.
Nasser al-Faresi, 27, allegedly called the proceedings of a
2012 sedition trial a "judicial farce" and insulted the UAE's
president and Abu Dhabi's crown prince, according to The
National.
The court found he had "spread rumours and information that
harmed the country", the paper said. Faresi's lawyer had argued
his client's account was hacked and submitted poems by the
defendant praising the country's rulers, it added.
The UAE, a U.S. ally and major oil exporter, was rattled by
the rise of Islamists in the aftermath of the uprisings that
rocked the Arab world from 2011. It launched a series of trials
against suspected sympathizers of the Muslim Brotherhood.
In the largest such case, 94 Emiratis including lawyers,
doctors and academics were tried for belonging to the "secret
organisation" and 69 were sentenced to between seven and fifteen
years behind bars.
With a small, wealthy local population, the UAE has not seen
the unrest which has reduced other parts of the region to war
zones. Public criticism of the ruling sheikhs is prohibited.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)