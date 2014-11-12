ABU DHABI Nov 12 The United Arab Emirates'
credit bureau has begun covering retail customers and plans to
extend its work to companies next year, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
The much-delayed Al Etihad Credit Bureau now has financial
information on 2.8 million individuals or 97 percent of the
total population with a credit history, Marwan Lutfi said.
The UAE government is seeking to strengthen the banking
system against bad debt. Until now, banks have often been unable
to access data on consumers at other financial institutions when
making lending decisions, meaning borrowers could take on huge
debts with multiple lenders without any of them knowing.
Together with tougher mortgage lending rules and caps on
lending to government-linked companies, the credit bureau is one
of several tools aimed at guarding against a repeat of the
crisis that paralysed the financial system in 2009 and 2010.
"The credit reports will play a key role in helping banks
and financial institutions to assess risk accurately, enabling
them to make informed lending decisions and lower lending
risks," Lutfi told reporters at the Abu Dhabi headquarters.
The bureau had previously set the end of the first quarter
of 2014 as the deadline for starting operations but the plan was
delayed due to inaccurate information or errors in the consumer
credit data being submitted by banks.
About 99 percent of the required correct data on consumers
had now been supplied by banks, Lutfi said. To date, 43 banks
and financial institutions had submitted their customers' credit
data and 29 of them had subscribed to the bureau's credit
reporting services. In total, 51 banks operate in the UAE.
Starting next year, the bureau will also offer credit
reports on all companies operating in the UAE, including any
details of bounced cheques.
Some banks are unsure about how much difference it will make
to their lending practices.
"If we would have been getting it this wrong for this long
then we would have been suffering much larger credit losses than
we have," said the chief executive of one lender.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)