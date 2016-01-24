DUBAI Jan 24 Demand for credit in the United
Arab Emirates was in a downtrend during the fourth quarter of
last year, the AE central bank said on Sunday as it released a
survey of banks.
The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted
percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for
loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - dropped to minus
8.1 in the fourth quarter from plus 9.9 in the previous quarter.
However, the survey found respondents expect the net balance
measure to recover to plus 3.5 in the current quarter, the
central bank added.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)