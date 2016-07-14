DUBAI, July 14 Growth in demand for business credit in the United Arab Emirates slowed during the three months through June, especially in Dubai, according to a central bank survey published on Thursday.

The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - fell to plus 3.1 in the quarter from plus 13.6 in the previous quarter.

The survey also showed banks tightened credit standards further in the April-June quarter, "suggesting a higher degree of risk aversion in extending loans, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises", the central bank said.

"For the September quarter, survey respondents expected further tightening in credit standards." (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)