DUBAI, July 14 Growth in demand for business
credit in the United Arab Emirates slowed during the three
months through June, especially in Dubai, according to a central
bank survey published on Thursday.
The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted
percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for
loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - fell to plus 3.1
in the quarter from plus 13.6 in the previous quarter.
The survey also showed banks tightened credit standards
further in the April-June quarter, "suggesting a higher degree
of risk aversion in extending loans, especially to small and
medium-sized enterprises", the central bank said.
"For the September quarter, survey respondents expected
further tightening in credit standards."
