DUBAI May 4 Demand for business credit and personal loans in the United Arab Emirates increased modestly in the January-March quarter because of higher oil prices and more moderate government austerity measures, a central bank survey showed on Sunday.

The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - was plus 7.6 in the latest quarter, up from minus 1.3 in the previous quarter.

Banks continued to tighten credit standards last quarter but more slowly, the survey found. For the current quarter, respondents expected the net balance measure to increase further to plus 16.8. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)