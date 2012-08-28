DUBAI Aug 28 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is
on track to expand its crude oil production capacity to 3
million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, two
industry sources said on Tuesday.
The UAE, one of the world's top oil exporters, increased its
production capacity from 2.7 million bpd to around 2.8 million
bpd earlier this year and expects to add another 200,000 bpd of
capacity over the next few months.
"Oil production capacity in the UAE should reach 3 million
bpd by the end of this year, and already the current capacity is
around 2.8 million bpd," said an industry source familiar with
the projects.
In July the OPEC country's production was ramped up close to
its maximum capacity of 2.8 million bpd, the source added.
"The maximum capacity has been tested and everything is
going ahead as planned," he said.
Abu Dhabi, which has the largest share of the UAE's oil,
plans to invest $60 billion over the next five years to boost
production capacity to 3.5 million bpd.
The bulk of the capacity increase this year will come from
the Zakum oil fields, said a second industry source, adding that
production at the Murban-Bab field had also increased in 2012
but declining to say by how much.
Bab is operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil
Operations (ADCO) concession, which is currently in a tender to
renew its deals before they expire in 2014.
BP is a partner in ADCO with Royal Dutch Shell
, Total, ExxonMobil and Partex Oil and
Gas, with ADNOC holding a controlling stake.
ADCO is the largest concession, with the capacity to produce
between 1.4 million and 1.5 million bpd, and its contract
renewal is important to Abu Dhabi's plans to boost its oil
capacity to 3.5 million bpd.
The concessions system in the UAE allows oil and gas
producers to acquire equity shares in hydrocarbon production
from the OPEC member in return for investing in projects.
