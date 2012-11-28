* Anyone deriding UAE rulers on the web may be jailed
* Human Rights Watch says decree targets even mild criticism
DUBAI Nov 28 The United Arab Emirates has
"effectively closed the country's remaining forum for free
speech" with a decree issued earlier this month that tightened
the law on online dissent, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
The U.S.-allied UAE, a Gulf trading and tourism hub and big
oil producer, has not seen the serious unrest that has toppled
four Arab heads of state since early last year. But it has shown
little tolerance of open dissent, and more than 60 members of an
Islamist group have been detained since the start of the year.
The decree by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan
imposes prison sentences for anyone who derides or caricatures
the Gulf Arab country's rulers or state institutions on the web,
the state news agency WAM reported on Nov. 12.
"The UAE's cybercrimes decree reflects an attempt to ban
even the most tempered criticism," said Joe Stork, deputy Middle
East director at Human Rights Watch.
"The determination to police and punish online dissent, no
matter how mild, is incompatible with the image UAE rulers are
trying to promote of a progressive, tolerant nation."
A source close to the UAE government said on Wednesday the
decree aimed to address technological advances in communications
that could affect the rights and beliefs of people.
"This decree does not restrict freedom of expression, which
is guaranteed by the UAE constitution," the source said. "The
decree represents an extension of legislation to cover a wide
variety of potential offences in many fields, including
terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and identity
theft."
POSSIBLE PRISON TERMS
WAM said the amendments "stipulate penalties of imprisonment
on any person who creates or runs an electronic website or uses
any information technology medium to deride or damage the
reputation or stature of the state or any of its institutions".
This included the president, the vice president, any of the
rulers of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, crown
princes, deputy rulers, the national flag, the national anthem,
the emblem of the state or any of its symbols.
Social networking sites have enlivened public discourse in
the UAE, a major oil exporter and business hub, where state
media are tightly controlled and freedom of speech restricted.
People across UAE society, from ruling family members to
ministers, government supporters and dissidents, make use of
sites such as Twitter and Facebook.
The amendments announced on Nov. 12 cover a wide range of
offences, including outlawing the use of the Internet for human
trafficking and prostitution.
But they include jail terms for "any person publishing any
information, news, caricatures or any other kind of pictures
that would pose threats to the security of the state and to its
highest interests or violate its public order," said WAM.
In addition, anyone who uses the Internet "to call for
demonstrations, marches and similar activities without a license
being obtained in advance from the competent authorities" could
also face imprisonment.
Human Rights Watch said the decree's vaguely worded
provisions provide a legal basis to prosecute and jail people
who use information technology to criticise senior officials,
demand political reforms or organise unlicensed demonstrations.
"Although some provisions are aimed at preventing the
proliferation of racist or sectarian views online, the principal
effect of the law is severe restrictions on the rights to free
expression and free association and assembly," the New
York-based watchdog said.