PRAGUE Jan 25 United Arab Emirates-based
military vehicles maker NIMR Automotive is teaming up with Czech
state defence equipment company VOP CZ to try to break into
European markets in the coming years, the head of NIMR said in
an interview.
NIMR, a subsidiary of state-owned Emirates Defence
Industries Company (EDIC) and a leading military vehicles
manufacturer in the Middle East, is on a push to expand its
global reach and boost production of its light- and
medium-weight 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles.
It wants to get into European markets as the continent's
NATO military alliance members step up defence spending but will
be entering a crowded market and competing with the likes of
General Dynamics, France's Nexter or Patria of Finland.
NIMR expects a final agreement with VOP in the coming
months. VOP is an integrator and supplier of defence equipment
and services. It also maintains and retrofits military vehicles,
and is already a NIMR supplier.
NIMR's Chief Executive Fahad Harhara said the new
partnership with VOP would help it reach European customers and
tailor its vehicles, currently best-suited for harsh desert
terrain and heat, to the continent's colder temperatures.
He said the two sides were already working to "winterise"
NIMR vehicles.
"Our ambition is to be with European customers within the
next two years," he said in a telephone interview conducted last
Thursday.
NIMR launched a new production facility last year. It has
delivered almost 2,000 vehicles in the past three years. The
UAE's armed forces are its biggest customer and it has also a
joint venture for production with Algeria.
NIMR's collaboration with VOP could lead to around 1,000
vehicles being produced in the next three to five years, NIMR
said.
A VOP spokesman confirmed talks on further cooperation with
NIMR but could not respond immediately to further questions.
The Czech defence ministry plans to buy armoured vehicles in
2017, including Pandurs produced by General Dynamics and Titus
6x6 vehicles from Nexter.
