Nov 26 Dubai-based property firm Damac Real
Estate has extended roadshows on a London IPO by
four days because the verdict on Dubai's bid to host World Expo
2020, due on Wednesday, may interfere with trading, a source
familiar with the matter told IFR.
The company was scheduled to price a $500 million IPO on
Tuesday's close in London within a range of $12.25 to $13.25 per
Global Depositary Receipt.
However, Dubai is currently bidding to host the World Expo
trade event in 2020, and as the result will be announced on
Wednesday, it was decided that the risk to the aftermarket was
too large.
"This will give people time to factor in the Expo result," a
source told IFR.
Dubai is the frontrunner to host the World Expo in 2020, and
if it wins the bid, property prices are likely to rise in the
emirate.
However, because shares have risen in recent times in
anticipation of a successful bid, if the event is awarded to
another location, Dubai stocks are likely to fall.
In addition, Damac has reduced the deal size to $400 million
and fixed the final price at $12.25, the bottom of the price
range.
As per the new schedule, the shares will begin trading the
following week.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators
and bookrunners. Samba Capital and VTB Capital are co-lead
managers.
)