Nov 26 Dubai-based property firm Damac Real Estate has extended roadshows on a London IPO by four days because the verdict on Dubai's bid to host World Expo 2020, due on Wednesday, may interfere with trading, a source familiar with the matter told IFR.

The company was scheduled to price a $500 million IPO on Tuesday's close in London within a range of $12.25 to $13.25 per Global Depositary Receipt.

However, Dubai is currently bidding to host the World Expo trade event in 2020, and as the result will be announced on Wednesday, it was decided that the risk to the aftermarket was too large.

"This will give people time to factor in the Expo result," a source told IFR.

Dubai is the frontrunner to host the World Expo in 2020, and if it wins the bid, property prices are likely to rise in the emirate.

However, because shares have risen in recent times in anticipation of a successful bid, if the event is awarded to another location, Dubai stocks are likely to fall.

In addition, Damac has reduced the deal size to $400 million and fixed the final price at $12.25, the bottom of the price range.

As per the new schedule, the shares will begin trading the following week.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators and bookrunners. Samba Capital and VTB Capital are co-lead managers. )