| DUBAI, Sept 12
Daman Investments, a Dubai-based
investment management company, has put on hold plans for an
initial public offer (IPO) of its shares, citing liquidity
concerns.
Daman sold a 22.7 percent stake via a private placement in
June, valuing the firm at 440 million dirhams ($120 million). It
said it eventually planned to offer shares to the public.
The company had said in 2009 it would need about three years
to prepare for a public listing, and might conduct the IPO by
the end of 2012.
"We don't feel this market is yet ready for an IPO. The
liquidity in the market in not enough for an active primary
market," Shehab Gargash, chief executive of Daman, told
reporters.
IPO activity in the UAE has been scarce since the global
financial crisis. Market volatility and weak demand among retail
investors, burnt by the collapse in stock prices from their
pre-crisis peak, are cited as the main reasons.
In 2009, Daman said it had attracted a strategic investor
who committed to invest 100 million dirhams in the company, and
was moving ahead to secure additional equity investment of about
200 million dirhams.
But that fund-raising valued Daman at about 850 million
dirhams -- nearly double the current valuation -- signalling the
extent to which investment firms in the UAE have suffered in the
global financial crisis.
Gargash said the company would continue with its other
fund-raising plans.
"We are going ahead with the second round of fund-raising in
which we are offering 800,000 shares," he said, adding that he
expected the new shares to fetch more than the 170 dirhams per
share obtained in the previous round.
Dubai's benchmark index is up over 15 percent
year-to-date but trading volumes remain well below the 2008
peak.
Earlier this week the Al Habtoor Group, one of the biggest
family-owned Dubai conglomerates, said it was looking to raise
as much as $1.6 billion in an IPO on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse
sometime next year.
