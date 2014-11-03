DUBAI Nov 3 Daman Investments, a United Arab
Emirates investment management firm, said on Monday it planned
to list on the Dubai Financial Market during the first quarter
of 2015.
Dubai-based Daman will sell new shares equivalent to 55
percent of the firm to the public, with proceeds from the
flotation to be used to expand its existing business and to fund
new opportunities in its home market and the wider region, a
statement distributed at a media event said.
Emirates Investment Bank has been appointed
financial adviser and lead manager of the offer, with law firm
White & Case acting as legal adviser, the statement added.
