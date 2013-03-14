DUBAI, March 14 Dana Gas, the Abu
Dhabi-listed energy firm, said a shareholder meeting to vote on
the restructuring of the $920 million sukuk did not met the
required quorum.
A new meeting has been scheduled for March 21, the company
said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Thursday.
Dana became the first company in UAE to miss repayment of a
maturing bond on October 31 but agreed new terms with a creditor
committee representing bondholders, which included investment
firms Ashmore Group and BlackRock, a week
later.
Under the plan, the Sharjah-based company will repay $70
million in cash, with the remaining $850 million split equally
between two new five-year sukuk - an ordinary Islamic bond and a
convertible sukuk - which pay an average coupon of 8 percent.