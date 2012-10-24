DUBAI/ABU DHABI Oct 24 An official document
clarifying ultimate responsibility for new debt issuance by Abu
Dhabi's government-related entities aims to eliminate any risk
of a Dubai-style debt crisis in the emirate.
The document introduces centralised mechanisms to manage
debt and restraints on borrowing by quasi-sovereign bodies. But
it does not change the level of state support available to Abu
Dhabi's key development vehicles, bankers and analysts said.
The document, dated Aug. 7 and delivered to state-owned
entities by the Executive Council, which assists the ruler of
Abu Dhabi, says the government will only be responsible for debt
formally guaranteed by the council or Abu Dhabi law if the
borrower is unable to meet its obligations.
Entities obtaining a council guarantee must obey financial
standards and report their performance against them to the
emirate's Department of Finance on a half-yearly basis.
However, the document added, the Executive Council has the
ultimate say over all debt issuance, and can issue a guarantee
even if an entity's finances do not meet the targets.
Major government-related entities (GREs) in Abu Dhabi
include Mubadala Development Co, International
Petroleum Investment Co and Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co.
These firms have ramped up their public borrowing in recent
years as part of an expansion drive aimed at diversifying Abu
Dhabi's oil-dominated economy, which has seen them take stakes
in the likes of Daimler and UniCredit among
other investments.
Overall GRE debt in the United Arab Emirates stood at $185
billion or 51 percent of gross domestic product last year, with
Abu Dhabi accounting for over 54 percent of the total, the
International Monetary Fund said in May.
The document says annual debt issuance from Abu Dhabi, which
sits on 7 percent of the world's proven oil reserves, and its
GREs should not exceed 5 percent of expected nominal GDP.
INTERNAL POLITICS
But while the document, first revealed in the Financial
Times on Oct. 23, prioritises the role of the Executive Council,
it does not significantly change investors' view of the level of
government support for GREs, bankers and analysts said.
"Abu Dhabi's four major state-owned enterprises...are
essentially unaffected by the emirate's recently approved public
debt policy," Fitch Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.
It added that the document was in line with previous
statements offering broad and continued state support to
Mubadala, IPIC, TAQA and Tourism Development & Investment Co.
Prices of outstanding Abu Dhabi state-linked bonds have not
moved significantly since news of the document emerged as
investors aren't worried about it, said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The document's main function is to clarify aspects of debt
issuance, and particularly the role of Abu Dhabi's fledgling
Debt Management Office, which is tasked with ensuring public
debt is managed at sensible levels and that any entity issuing
bonds does so in line with the emirate's wider strategy.
"It is clear that some solid governance procedures are being
introduced to avoid any future ambiguity of credit risk within
Abu Dhabi," said a senior debt banker in Abu Dhabi.
Such planning has grown in importance ever since Dubai's
2009 debt crisis, which required Abu Dhabi to bail out its
neighbour and caused the restructuring of billions of dollars of
debt. This damaged the reputations of Dubai and the United Arab
Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the largest member.
Abu Dhabi is cautious about debt risks, so the issue of the
document "was expected sooner or later after what happened in
Dubai", said an official at one Abu Dhabi state entity.
In the longer term, however, the document underlines that
Abu Dhabi sees its GREs operating as financially independent
companies.
"This document does make the GREs more conscious of the fact
they need to stand on their own feet, and that the government is
willing to rein in control over debt issuance to avoid debt
levels spiralling out of control," Bhogaita said.
(Additional Reporting by Raissa Kasolowsky in Abu Dhabi and
Rachna Uppal in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)