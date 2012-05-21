MUMBAI May 21 Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free
has increased the size of a multi-tranche loan facility it is
currently raising to $1.5 billion, driven by high interest from
local and international lenders, a senior Dubai government
official said on Monday.
"We are raising $1.5 billion and we are getting almost close
to double that in terms of interest but hasn't been concluded
yet," Mohammed Al Shaibani, the chief executive officer of
Investment Corporation of Dubai, told Reuters in an interview.
"There is an opportunity and commercial banks know exactly
what to go for," added Shaibani, who also head the Dubai ruler's
court.
Dubai Duty Free had said in April it mandated banks for a
$1.1 billion financing facility to help fund an expansion at
Dubai's international airport. The facility includes Islamic and
conventional tranches.
Citibank along with Dubai Islamic, HSBC
and Emirates NBD have been hired to arrange
and coordinate the debut international transaction.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has committed to
contribute to the loan but will not be involved in arranging
it.
Dubai, which has clawed back from the depths of a crippling
2009 debt crisis, has been examining ways of raising finances to
expand its existing aviation infrastructure after deciding to go
slow on a $34 billion new Al Maktoum Airport facility designed
to become the biggest in the world.
The government raised a $1.25 billion earlier this month
through an Islamic bond.
Shaibani also said that DIFC Investments and Jebel Ali Free
Zone, which have $3.25 billion of debt maturing before the end
of this year, may sell some of their "strategic assets" to other
state-owned entities instead to other investors.
"Most of these entities are asset-rich but we are also very
cautious not to divest some of these assets below value. If they
need to, most likely, we will use or have some other government
entities who are liquid or cash-rich to be able to acquire some
of these assets instead of selling them cheap to somebody else."
ICD, which has invested in some Indian firms including the
mobile towers arm of top carrier Bharti Airtel, will
continue to explore opportunities in sectors like infrastructure
and logistics in India but there some roadblocks, Shaibani said.
"For us to tap further investments we need to have more
clarity in terms of policies and we need to have hopefully some
kind of stable outlook for the rupee and some of the taxation
issues that keep coming out."
The Indian rupee fell below the key psychological level of
55 to hit a new record low on Monday, making it Asia's
worst-performing currency this year.
