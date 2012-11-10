DUBAI Nov 10 The United Arab Emirates has
released from prison around 290 people convicted of bouncing
cheques, the state news agency said on Saturday, the latest step
by one of the world's richest countries to help its citizens
deal with their debts.
The drive to help debtors underlines moves by the government
to expand its support to the population, as the UAE and other
countries across the region boost welfare spending in the wake
of last year's Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East.
Signing cheques without sufficient funds to back them is a
criminal offence under UAE law and the order to release citizens
who had defaulted on cheque payments was given last month by
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan.
In May, the president allocated around 5 million dirhams
($1.4 million) to settle defaulted loans for each indebted
Emirati.
The UAE central bank told commercial banks in August to
extend maturities on certain personal loans held by UAE citizens
by more than four years.
The state news agency said on Saturday authorities have
given certificates to those released from jail protecting them
from future criminal prosecution over their cases.
However, an official quoted by the agency said creditors
could still try to recover debts through civil courts.
The latest amnesty does not extend to all debtors. A number
of foreigners, most of them real estate developers and
businessmen who worked in Dubai during its economic boom several
years ago, remain in prison after being convicted and sentenced
over bounced cheques.
