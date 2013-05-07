* Sheikh Ahmed says emirate may issue another bond in 2013
* No need to recapitalise support fund
* Dubai has $48 bln debt to pay between 2014-16 - StanChart
* But asset sales have been slow
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, May 7 Favourable market conditions may
prompt Dubai to issue another sovereign bond this year, a top
official said on Tuesday, adding that the emirate was looking at
alternate means to repay its debt if asset sales did not
materialise.
Global investor sentiment towards Dubai has improved greatly
over the past year, helping the emirate tap capital markets. In
January, it raised $1.25 billion from a two-part international
bond sale, drawing heavy investor demand.
"The market is right, the price is right, then why not?"
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, a close advisor and uncle to
Dubai's ruler, said when asked whether the emirate might make a
second sovereign debt issue this year.
Sheikh Ahmed, a key figure in the emirate's recovery from
its 2009 debt crisis, was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines
of a Dubai travel industry conference. He holds a host of top
positions in Dubai including the chairmanships of its largest
bank, Emirates NBD, state-owned investment firm Dubai
World and the Emirates airline.
Despite its recovery from the crisis, a major concern among
Dubai's creditors has been the slow pace of asset sales, which
are seen as a major means for the emirate to finance repayments
of its obligations.
Four years ago, Dubai was forced to request a $25 billion
debt restructuring for Dubai World. The restructuring plan
envisaged the sale of some assets to meet obligations, but there
still has been little progress with sales.
Sheikh Ahmed said the emirate was looking at an alternative
plan to repay its debt.
"We will look at something like this. I can't specify what,
since it's confidential information because of the
restructuring," he said when asked if an alternative to asset
sales was in place.
Sheikh Ahmed said that in some areas, asset sales might have
to be delayed, "because we might see in six months to one year
things will be better."
RESTRUCTURING
Banks in the region are worried that the emirate might push
lenders into a second round of debt restructuring in the absence
of a pick-up in asset sales.
Dubai and its state firms have an estimated $48 billion of
debt in the bond and loan markets due to mature between 2014 and
2016, which includes about $10 billion in restructured debt at
Dubai World and Nakheel
A research note by British-based lender Standard Chartered
said last November that conglomerates had made little
progress in raising cash from asset sales and that the emirate's
overall debt burden remained a challenge.
A $10 billion restructuring of Dubai Group, a unit of ruler
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's personal investment firm
Dubai Holding, is on track and may happen as early as the first
half of this year, Sheikh Ahmed said.
There is no need to recapitalise the financial support fund
which provides aid to Dubai's indebted state-linked companies,
he added.
"I am confident Dubai companies can take care of
themselves," he said.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)