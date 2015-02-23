ABU DHABI Feb 23 The United Arab Emirates is still in talks with both BAE Systems and Dassault Aviation over the possible purchase of fighter jets, a spokesman for a major UAE defence organisation said on Monday.

The Gulf Arab state has signed a 3.745 billion dirham ($1.02 billion) contract with Airbus and Thales for the purchase of two satellites for a land control station, Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for IDEX, told reporters on the sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by William Maclean)