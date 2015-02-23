* No new update on BAE, Dassault talks - Ketbi
* UAE signs $1 bln satellite contract with Airbus, Thales
* UAE spends 9.5 bln dirhams on defence contracts at IDEX
By Nadia Saleem and Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Feb 23 The United Arab Emirates is
still in talks with both BAE Systems and Dassault
Aviation over the possible multi-billion-dollar
purchase of fighter jets, a spokesman for a major UAE defence
organisation said on Monday.
Speaking at the biennial IDEX defence conference in Abu
Dhabi, Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of IDEX's organising committee,
was asked if there was any progress since the previous event in
2013 on talks with both companies.
"Talks are still going on, no update," Ketbi told reporters
at a media event on the sidelines of the conference.
Negotiations over fighter jets between the UAE and Western
defence firms have been long and tumultuous, with talks going on
with various degrees of seriousness for years.
A source told Reuters last week that the French firm had
resumed discussions with the Gulf state over sales of Rafales.
Dassault was publicly rebuffed in December 2011 over a deal
to buy 60 of the multi-role combat jets by Abu Dhabi Crown
Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, also deputy supreme commander
of the UAE armed forces, who called Dassault's terms
"uncompetitive and unworkable".
Meanwhile, a $9.8 billion deal for 60 Eurofighter Typhoon
jets was declared dead in December 2013 by BAE.
Western defence contractors are chasing overseas sales to
keep production lines moving when domestic budgets are being
cut.
European companies Airbus and Thales did
have a deal to celebrate. They signed a 3.745 billion dirham ($1
billion) deal for the UAE to purchase two satellites and their
land control stations, according to Ketbi.
This contributed to a combined 9.48 billion dirhams of
defence deals signed by the UAE during IDEX, Ketbi said.
This spending comes when a declining oil price has put
pressure on government spending across the Gulf region, but also
when authorities are facing regional political instability in
Iraq and Syria. The UAE is one of the nations undertaking
bombing runs against Islamic State targets.
In total, around 6 billion dirhams of defence contracts went
to UAE-based companies, which included for ships, maintenance
and spare part contracts.
Abu Dhabi's Al Taif Technical Services won a contract worth
2.4 billion dirhams for maintenance of defence-related equipment
and Nimr Automotive, part of the newly-formed Emirates Defence
Industries Company, won a 1.2 billion dirham contract for 500
armoured vehicles.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
