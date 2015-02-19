ABU DHABI Feb 19 International firms will
scramble for new orders at the Middle East's largest arms show
which opens in Abu Dhabi next week as oil-rich Gulf states load
up on weapons in a region rocked by instability and violence.
The Middle East is the largest market driver in the industry
with billions of dollars spent annually on buying military
equipment, from drones and jet fighters to guided missiles.
Around 1,200 companies from 55 countries are showcasing
their latest military wares and technologies at the biennial
International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), starting Sunday in Abu
Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The market is likely to see a shift in its arms purchases as
countries seek more counter-terrorism capabilities, following
constant threats from non-state organisations such as Islamic
State, whose influence is spreading rapidly, and al-Qaeda.
"There is a rethinking in the military strategy in the
region for the next five to 10 years from now due to such
threats," said Mustafa Alani, director of security and defence
at Gulf Research Centre.
Many countries are investing in equipment for special
operations forces and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or
drones, to deal with the new threats, he said.
For the first time, a dedicated exhibition of unmanned
systems with 33 exhibitors is being launched at IDEX.
IDEX exhibitors include major defence firms from the United
States, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman
N>, Boeing and Raytheon to Europe's BAE
Systems, Thales, Dassault Aviation
and Finmeccanica.
FRENCH DEALS
"Regional instability is generally good for arms sales,"
said Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at Teal
Group. "That combination of military threats, local wealth, and
no locally-built alternatives makes the area the best in the
world for arms exporters."
According to latest data from the Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute, defence spending in the Middle East
rose 4 per cent in real terms in 2013 and 56 per cent between
2004 and 2013, to hit an estimated $150 billion two years ago.
Earlier this month, Egypt agreed to buy 24 Rafale fighter
jets from France's Dassault Aviation -- the first foreign order
for the aircraft and which could spark a flurry of new orders.
The UAE is in talks to purchase up to 60 Rafales while also
weighing options to buy Eurofighter Typhoons from BAE Systems.
"Talks are progressing well with both parties," a UAE
defence source told Reuters, declining to elaborate.
France is also in the "final stages" of negotiations to sell
up to 36 Rafale warplanes to Qatar, a senior French source said
earlier this week.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Eurofighter and F-18 are
competing for a possible Kuwaiti deal for 28 jets. Oman is also
in talks to buy planes.
Regional states are also looking to buy helicopters, tanks,
drones and ammunition to beef up security. A number of military
deals are expected to be signed during Idex, organisers said.
"If anything, the market is expanding, as wealthy Gulf
countries subsidise weapons purchases by militaries in less rich
countries. Egypt's Rafale deal is the best illustration of
that," said Aboulafia.
