(Corrects to show contract signed with UAE company, not armed
forces)
ABU DHABI Feb 24 Emirates Advanced Research and
Technology Holding of the United Arab Emirates has signed a 864
million dirham ($235 million) technical support contract with
Oshkosh Corp, said Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the
organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition
and Conference (IDEX) underway in Abu Dhabi.
Oshkosh will provide support for 750 mine resistant ambush
protected (MRAP) vehicles it sold to the Gulf Arab state in
2013.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)