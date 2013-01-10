* DEWA's first bond issue in over two years
* May enjoy early-mover advantage
* Supply/demand imbalance for sukuk may affect pricing
* Unlike Dubai sovereign, DEWA is rated
* This could encourage international fund managers
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Jan 10 One of the first big bond issues
from a state-owned company in the Gulf this year is likely to
set a bullish tone for the market - so bullish, some market
participants believe, that it might price inside the sovereign.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) plans to issue
up to $1 billion of sukuk in the first quarter, using the
proceeds to refinance existing debt and invest in its projects,
Chief Executive Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer said on Tuesday.
DEWA last tapped the bond market in October 2010, when it
priced a $2 billion, dual-tranche conventional bond. The
improvement in Dubai's image among investors since then will
help it win better pricing relative to the rest of the market.
"With benchmark interest rates low and Dubai CDS (credit
default swaps) also close to all-time low levels of around 200
basis points, we think this is a good time for DEWA to tap into
the markets to raise long-term capital," said Biswajit Dasgupta,
head of treasury and trading at Invest AD in Abu Dhabi.
"With Dubai perception extremely positive in the
international community and global investors increasingly adding
Dubai risk into their portfolios, the Dubai in DEWA will be seen
positively by investors."
If DEWA conducts the issue in the next few weeks, it is
likely to be one of the first major issuers from the region this
year, which would give it an early-mover advantage as investors
start to build their holdings in the new year.
It may also benefit from its choice of a sukuk rather than a
conventional bond, since a supply/demand imbalance in Islamic
bonds has often pushed their yields below those of equivalent
conventional bonds since last year.
These factors could conceivably help DEWA price its sukuk at
a yield below Dubai's outstanding sovereign bond - a very rare
event in any bond market, and unheard-of in the Gulf's recent
history. Last October, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes
issued a $500 million, 10-year bond at a yield almost 10 basis
points inside the Turkish sovereign curve.
"DEWA is one of the most defensive credits in the Middle
East and we believe that its bonds are cheap relative to
regional and EM (emerging market) comparables," JP Morgan said
in a research note this week.
"Diverging from our earlier view, we now believe that Dubai
government bond spreads should not define the floor for DEWA."
RECORD LOWS
Yields on DEWA's outstanding bonds have been falling for
over a year and are at record lows, thanks to a general rally in
Dubai bonds and upgrades by rating agencies. Last November,
Standard & Poor's raised its long-term rating of DEWA to BBB
from BBB-, citing an improved financial performance and its plan
to refinance upcoming maturities.
DEWA's $500 million, 6.375 percent bond maturing in 2016
was yielding 2.72 percent on Thursday, down about
300 bps from a year ago.
The yield on its 2020 maturity has tightened even more. The
$1.5 billion bond yielded 3.66 percent on
Thursday, down 348 bps.
Dubai's $750 million, 7.75 percent conventional bond
maturing in 2020 is yielding 3.63 percent, down
340 bps. It is benefitting from a sense that Dubai has largely
put its 2009-2010 debt crisis behind it, as its economy grows
robustly and real estate prices start to recover.
The sovereign bond has continued to perform well since the
release at the end of last month of Dubai's 2013 budget plan,
which would raise state spending moderately while cutting the
size of the budget deficit by 18 percent, to below 0.5 percent
of gross domestic product.
But DEWA has one advantage over the Dubai sovereign; DEWA
has a credit rating, which could make international investors
more comfortable buying the bond. Dubai remains unrated, and has
not indicated it will seek one in the near term.
"The investment grade rating of DEWA in the context of Dubai
being "unrated" gives more comfort to the global EM fund
managers and gives an extra kicker in terms of money flowing
into DEWA debt," said Invest AD's Dasgupta.
DEWA's rating may encourage investors to look at its
individual corporate profile, rather than viewing it merely as
an arm of the Dubai government. Its corporate strengths include
its monopoly status, the government's "accommodating" stand on
price increases, and its state-of-the art transmission and
distribution networks, JP Morgan said.
Another argument for DEWA possibly pricing inside Dubai is
that even a private company, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, has come
very close to the sovereign in the secondary market.
The $500 million, 5.25 percent, 2019 bond issued by MAF
Holding last year yielded 3.60 percent on
Thursday, for a z-spread - an expression of relative value - of
242 bps. The Dubai sovereign had a z-spread of 226 bps,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Regardless of their relative pricings, yields on the debt of
both Dubai and DEWA may have further to fall, Dasgupta said.
"With the momentum still strong on the Dubai complex, we
feel that there is room for a further squeeze of 20-25 bps on
the Dubai and DEWA names."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)