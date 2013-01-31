* DEWA picks Citi, Stanchart, RBS, ENBD, DIB and ADIB
* Company aims to raise at least $500 mln from sukuk sale
* Deal not seen imminent - source
DUBAI, Jan 31 Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA) has picked banks to arrange a
benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, two banking sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
The state-owned utility has picked Standard Chartered
, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders
Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank, the sources said.
Benchmark bonds are typically at least $500 million in size.
The sources declined to be identified as details of the
mandate are not yet public. A DEWA official declined to comment.
DEWA, one of the strongest credits in the emirate, plans to
issue up to $1 billion of sukuk in the first quarter and use the
proceeds to refinance existing debt and invest in its projects,
Chief Executive Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer said earlier in January.
The potential sale will follow a successful $1.25 billion
sovereign bond offering by Dubai government last week which took
advantage of a gradual recovery in the economy and increased
investor appetite for emerging market debt.
"Dubai has set the benchmark and now you are seeing
state-linked entities following the path. They want to raise as
much money as possible when spreads have tightened and sentiment
is at its best in years," one of the sources said.
A sale is not imminent and may be launched in the next
couple of weeks, a second banking source said.
DEWA last tapped global debt markets in October 2010, when
it priced a $2 billion, dual-tranche conventional bond. The
improvement in Dubai's image among investors since then may help
it win better pricing relative to the rest of the market.
The sukuk may price inside the sovereign given investor
demand for Islamic debt and a desire to diversify portfolios,
analysts and industry experts said.
Yields on DEWA's outstanding bonds have been declining for
over a year, helping reduce borrowing costs, thanks to a general
rally in Dubai bonds and upgrades by rating agencies.
The utility's $500 million 6.375 percent 2016 maturity
was bid at a yield of 2.87 percent on Thursday,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The bond has come under
pressure in recent days, with yields 44 basis points higher
since January 10.
However, yields are more than 250 bps tighter since the same
time a year ago.
In November, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term rating
of DEWA to BBB from BBB-, citing an improved financial
performance and its plan to refinance upcoming maturities.