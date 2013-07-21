* Q2 net profit 69.5 mln dhs vs 10.2 mln dhs yr-ago

* Profit boosted by higher revenues

* H1 net profit 96.5 mln dhs vs 40.6 mln dhs yr-ago

* Dubai recovery boosts investor sentiment, trading vols

DUBAI, July 21 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, said second-quarter net profit surged on the back of higher trading values and renewed interest among investors lured by an economic recovery in the emirate.

The firm made a net profit of 69.5 million dirhams ($18.9 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 10.2 million dirhams in the same period of 2012, a statement said.

The near-six-fold hike in profit was above the 66.1 million dirhams forecast for the quarter by HSBC.

Having been battered by a sovereign-linked debt crisis and the bursting of a local real estate bubble at the end of the last decade, Dubai's economy has been showing signs of vitality in recent months - something reflected by its bourse.

The emirate's index advanced 37 percent in the first six months of the year, making it one of the best-performing exchanges in the world.

DFM's share price has also benefited from the improved investor sentiment. The stock closed at its highest level since late-2009 on Sunday, up 4.6 percent, with its year-to-date gains advancing to 102.9 percent.

DFM said in Sunday's statement that revenue in the second quarter more than doubled to 112.7 million dirhams from 49.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012.

Much of its revenue is generated by trading commissions, which were boosted by a 222 percent jump in the bourse's value of stock traded year-on-year in the quarter, the statement added.

Profit for the first six months of 2013 was 96.5 million dirhams, a 138 percent increase on the same period of 2012. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)