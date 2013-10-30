DUBAI Oct 30 The flagship company in the ruler
of Dubai's personal business empire, Dubai Holding, will repay a
750 million euro ($1.04 billion) bond maturing in January 2014
from available funds, Dubai Holding said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Following the repayment, the unit, Dubai Holding Commercial
Operations Group (DHCOG), will only have one bond outstanding, a
500 million pound ($805 million) issue maturing in 2017, the
statement issued to Nasdaq Dubai said.
DHCOG was hit hard by Dubai's property market crash and
corporate debt troubles of 2008-2010, but the local economy has
been recovering since then and the company's 2012 profit surged
to 1.2 billion dirhams ($327 million) from 204 million dirhams
in 2011.
It incorporates hotels group Jumeirah, business park TECOM
Investments and Emirates International Telecommunications aside
from a real estate division, Dubai Properties Group.
Earlier on Wednesday, Jumeirah Group said it had raised a
$1.4 billion unsecured syndicated loan due in 2019 that would
help fund its expansion and also be used in part for the general
corporate purposes of DHCOG.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)