DUBAI May 15 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the Gulf Arab
emirate, is planning to issue a benchmark-sized,
dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead arranging banks
said.
Roadshows for the bond sale will begin in Kuala Lumpur on
Thursday and end in London on Monday, a document issued by the
lead banks on Tuesday showed.
In addition to DIB, an advisor to Dubai government's recent
$1.25 billion bond sale, the lead banks for the bond issue are
HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Emirates
NBD, Deutsche Bank.
Regional banks have scrambled to tap liquidity in Islamic
bond markets this year with Banque Saudi Fransi
expected to issue a benchmark-sized Islamic dollar bond this
week. Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank and Dubai's Emirates
Islamic Bank have also issued sukuk this year.
Benchmark bond issues are typically at least $500 million.
DIB last tapped debt markets in 2007 with a $750 million
sukuk arranged by Barclays, Citi and Standard
Chartered. The bond was repaid earlier this year.
