DUBAI, April 14 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Sunday its first-quarter net profit climbed 17 percent.

The bank made 301.7 million dirhams ($82.2 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 258.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

EFG Hermes had forecast the bank would make a profit of 261 million dirhams in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)