BRIEF-Pegroco Invest Q1 operating loss SEK 15.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 15.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 14 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Sunday its first-quarter net profit climbed 17 percent.
The bank made 301.7 million dirhams ($82.2 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 258.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.
EFG Hermes had forecast the bank would make a profit of 261 million dirhams in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.