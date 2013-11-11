Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
DUBAI Nov 11 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Monday its nine-month net profit jumped 33.5 percent.
The bank made 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, up from 899 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.
It did not give a figure for third-quarter profit in the statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.