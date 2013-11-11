DUBAI Nov 11 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Monday its nine-month net profit jumped 33.5 percent.

The bank made 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, up from 899 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

It did not give a figure for third-quarter profit in the statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)