By Arno Schuetze and Dinesh Nair
| FRANKFURT/DUBAI
FRANKFURT/DUBAI Nov 25 The private equity arm
of Dubai Holding, which is owned by the emirate's ruler, is
considering the sale of German packaging group Mauser, three
sources aware of the matter said, in a deal seen fetching
between 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and 1.5 billion for the
debt-laden firm.
The private equity unit, Dubai International Capital (DIC),
is planning to launch a formal sale process for Mauser by
January 2014, two of the banking sources said, requesting
anonymity as the sale plan is not public.
A third source said formal bids for the business were likely
in the first quarter of 2014.
The sale is mainly seen attracting large private equity
players, with few of them trying to pre-empt a formal process
and seeking exclusive negotiations, though DIC is keen to engage
in a competitive process for the asset, one of the sources said.
Reuters could not immediately reach DIC Chief Executive
David Smoot for comment. Mauser was not available for comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is assisting DIC in
the sale, the three sources said. The U.S. bank declined to
comment.