* DIC in talks with Saudi-based Al Rajhi Capital - sources
* Rivoli sale seen by year-end - sources
* Dubai has been stepping up asset sales
By Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Oct 28 The private equity arm of Dubai
Holding, which is owned by the emirate's ruler, is
planning to sell its minority stake in a luxury retailer backed
by Swatch, four banking and industry sources aware of
the matter said.
The unit, Dubai International Capital (DIC), is in exclusive
negotiations to sell its 18 percent stake in Rivoli Group to
Saudi-based Al Rajhi Capital, the investment banking and private
equity arm of the kingdom's top listed lender, Al Rajhi Bank
, the sources said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not
provide a potential value for the deal.
Swatch, the world's biggest watchmaker, owns a 40
percent stake in Rivoli, which has more than 300 outlets across
the Gulf Arab region and also operates boutiques on behalf of
Mont Blanc, Dunhill and Vertu, among others.
The discussions are at an advanced stage and the two parties
expect to complete a deal before the year end, two of the
sources said. The talks could still falter and no agreement has
been reached, they added.
"It's a pretty good business and luxury retail is a big play
in Dubai. The negotiations are at an advanced stage and the two
parties expect to close deal by year-end," one of the sources
said.
A spokesman for DIC in Dubai declined to comment. Al Rajhi
Capital was not immediately available for comment.
Dubai, helped by a rebound in its property market, is
recovering from a debt crisis in 2009 when several of its state
entities were forced to restructure debt and seek more time for
repayment.
The emirate, facing debt repayments of about $50 billion
over the next three years, has been getting serious about
selling off assets to raise money.
DIC, which restructured $2.5 billion in debts last year by
agreeing to extend maturities for five years, has a portfolio
that includes stakes in British engineering firm Doncasters
Group, U.S. hedge fund Och-Ziff and German alumina
products maker Almatis.
The firm sold hotel operator Ishraq Dubai to diversified
firm Almulla Group in 2011 and also exited its 45 per cent stake
in valve maker KEF Holdings.
It first bought a stake in Rivoli in 2007, while Swatch
purchased its stake in 2008.
Other Dubai firms have been stepping up disposals as
financial markets and valuations improve globally. A unit of
Toronto-based investment firm Brookfield Asset Management
bought logistics warehouse developer Gazeley from
Dubai World subsidiary Economic Zones World (EZW) in June.
Meanwhile Dubai Group, another unit of Dubai Holding
which is restructuring $10 billion in debt, sold its
credit card business to Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank for
$164 million in June.