BRIEF-Challenger Ltd announces total group assets and funds under management as at March 31
* Challenger's total group assets and funds under management at 31 march 2017 was $66.6 billion, up 3% for quarter
DUBAI Nov 4 DIFC Investments, the investment arm of Dubai's financial free zone, has launched a $700 million 10-year sukuk at 185 basis points (bps) over midswaps on Tuesday, according to a document from lead arrangers.
Pricing of the sukuk tightened several times with investor orders topping $3 billion, the document said.
On Monday, the sukuk was marked initially at very low 200 bps over midswaps.
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale.
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: