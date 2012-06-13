DUBAI, June 13 DIFC Investments, a unit of the company running Dubai's financial free zone, confirmed it repaid its $1.25 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This transaction reaffirms our commitment to meet our obligations," said Abdullah Mohammed Saleh, governor of the Dubai International Financial Center and chairman of DIFC Investments.

The bond, which matured on June 13, was seen as one of the most challenging maturities for the emirate in 2012.

The company said earlier this month it had signed a $1.04 billion five-year loan to help meet the repayment of the sukuk.

