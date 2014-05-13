DUBAI May 13 Dubai-based airline operator
Emirates' ground services unit Dnata is "very
interested" in acquiring the world's largest in-flight catering
business from Lufthansa, if it is put up for sale
again, Dnata's president said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline by revenue, had put LSG
Sky Chefs up for sale in 2012 but then abandoned the plans.
"They have said they are not ready to sell," Gary
Chapman,told reporter on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"But there's a change in the leadership at Lufthansa and
maybe that would change the approach."
Carsten Spohr took over as chairman and chief executive at
Lufthansa at the beginning of May, stepping up from heading the
passenger airlines division to lead the battle against low-cost
carriers and fast-growing Gulf airlines.
"Lufthansa has major social issues in Germany, which needs
to be addressed. If everything fits well, we are definitely
still very interested (in acquiring the company)," Chapman said.
Lufthansa, which reported a narrower first-quarter loss last
week said on Tuesday that it would transfer some 1,500 ground
staff at German airports into separate companies this year as
part of its cost-cutting campaign.
Globally, airline companies been looking to shed their
catering business to focus on boosting margins. Franco-Dutch
carrier Air France-KLM was also reported to be considering the
sale of its entire Servair catering unit.
Dnata, which is part of the Emirates Group that also
includes the Emirates airline, reported a 14 percent increase in
its profit for 2013.
The unit has been expanding organically and through
acquisitions, and bought Air Chefs in Italy by taking over the
remaining 50 percent stake from Servair last year.
It acquired Broadlex, an aircraft cleaning service provider
in Australia, and Gold Medal Travel Group, a distributor of
long-haul travel products in the UK.
"We have 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million) of cash
available this year. So that's a nice little war chest to make
use of and we have the support of our chairman to reinvest,"
Chapman said.
Dnata now employs 23,000 staff in 38 countries and has
ground handling businesses in 19 airports around thw world
including the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and
others.
($1=3.6730 dirhams)
