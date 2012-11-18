(Recasts, adds details)
* Q2 profit 3.9 mln dirhams vs 57.5 mln dirhams yr-ago
* Q2 contract revenues 622.8 mln dirhams vs 846.7 mln yr-ago
* Results widely miss analysts' forecasts
DUBAI, Nov 18 Dubai's Drake & Scull
International's third-quarter profit plunged 93
percent, widely missing analysts' forecasts as the contracting
firm was hard hit by higher costs and falling contract revenue.
The company, which specialises in mechanical, engineering
and plumbing operations, posted a third-quarter net profit of
3.9 million dirhams ($1.06 million), compared with a profit of
57.5 million dirhams during the same period in 2011, it said in
a bourse statement on Sunday.
The quarterly profit missed the average forecast of six
analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a profit of 40.6
million dirhams for the third-quarter.
Drake said contract revenue for the quarter was 622.8
million dirhams percent, a 26.5-percent drop from the 846.7
million dirhams revenue for the year-ago period.
Expenses rose to 81.5 million dirhams from 68.7 million
dirhams a year ago, Drake said in the statement.
Drake has been gradually expanding its operations outside of
Dubai following a slowdown in the emirate's once-booming real
estate sector, last week announcing three contracts worth a
total of $86.7 million in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
The company last week also said it had signed a $120 million
equivalent loan facility to support its growth into other
markets. Goldman Sachs Inc acted as a coordinator for the
loan facility.
Its shares have risen 5.3 percent year-to-date,
underperforming the wider benchmark which has gained 19.5
percent during the same period. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Matt Smith)