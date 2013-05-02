DUBAI May 2 Dubai contractor Drake and Scull
International said on Thursday its first-quarter net
profit surged 47 percent as its main businesses grew on the back
of increased orders from its key market Saudi Arabia, helping
beat analysts' forecasts.
Drake, which specialises in mechanics, engineering and
plumbing, reported a net profit of 63 million dirhams ($17.15
million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit
of 37.6 million dirhams in the corresponding quarter in 2012, it
said in a bourse statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
Drake to report a net profit of 29.2 million dirhams for the
first-quarter.
Revenue for the quarter increased 58 percent to 1.22 billion
dirhams from 777 million dirhams a year earlier, Drake said,
while total order backlog closed at 9 billion dirhmas as at
March 31.
Shares of DSI have climbed 35 percent this year on growing
speculation that it was a takeover target, with Dubai builder
Arabtec viewed by analysts as a possible buyer.
Arabtec's Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said in April that it
was not interested in a stake in Drake.
($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams)
