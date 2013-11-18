DUBAI Nov 18 A consortium including a
subsidiary of Dubai's Drake and Scull has won a 545
million dirhams ($147 million) contract to build a wastewater
treatment plant in Egypt, the firm said on Monday.
The consortium is led by Egypt's Hassan Allam Sons and
includes Passavant-Roediger GmbH, a wholly-owned German
subsidiary of Drake & Scull International, and Spain's Acciona.
"Passavant's contract value for the construction and set up
of the Stage 2 of Phase 2 of Gabal Al Asfar Waste Water
Treatment Plant development is 179 million dirhams ($48
million)," Drake and Scull said in a bourse statement.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dinesh Nair)