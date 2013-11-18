DUBAI Nov 18 A consortium including a subsidiary of Dubai's Drake and Scull has won a 545 million dirhams ($147 million) contract to build a wastewater treatment plant in Egypt, the firm said on Monday.

The consortium is led by Egypt's Hassan Allam Sons and includes Passavant-Roediger GmbH, a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Drake & Scull International, and Spain's Acciona.

"Passavant's contract value for the construction and set up of the Stage 2 of Phase 2 of Gabal Al Asfar Waste Water Treatment Plant development is 179 million dirhams ($48 million)," Drake and Scull said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dinesh Nair)